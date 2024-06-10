One dead in Harrison County shooting

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 2:51 pm

MARSHALL – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in which one person died and two others were injured. According to our news partner KETK, deputies found 25-year-old Derrick Jamison shot to death late Sunday morning on Mitchell Road in rural Marshall. Two others, Bryan Jamison and Audrey Jamison were taken to local hospitals for treatment for their injuries. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Go Back