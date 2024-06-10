Today is Monday June 10, 2024
Shelby County fisherman missing

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 1:37 pm
SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County fisherman missingAuthorities are searching for a fisherman who went missing in the Toledo Bend area Sunday according to our colleagues at KETK. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, John Martin, JR. of Joaquin took a boat out on the water in the Huxley Bay area Sunday but has yet to return. The SCSO and Texas and Louisiana Game Wardens are continuing to search the north part of Toledo Bend on land and water to find him. If you have any information on where he is, contact Chief Deputy Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the SCSO at 936-598-5601.



