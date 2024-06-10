Solar cell tariffs threaten Texas industry boom

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 12:30 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that solar developers and manufacturers across Texas face potential increases in the cost of solar cells after a Friday decision by the International Trade Commission to look into dumping allegations against manufacturers in east Asia. The independent panel voted unanimously to continue an investigation into manufacturers in Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam for selling solar cells into the U.S. market below cost in attempt to stifle domestic manufacturing. That sets the stage for the Commerce Department to apply costly tariffs on the majority of solar cell imports from those countries, following separate tariffs that went into effect Thursday on manufacturers from those same four countries found to be helping circumvent tariffs on Chinese-made solar cells. The crackdown comes as the Biden administration is trying to get the domestic solar manufacturing sector off the ground, with billions of dollars of tax incentives available through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

But the move to increase tariffs has divided the U.S. solar industry. Companies that assemble solar panels in the U.S. using foreign-made cells say there aren’t enough domestic cell plants to supply what is a burgeoning industry in places like Houston and Dallas. At the same time the boom in the construction of utility-scale solar farms in places like West Texas is predicated in large part on the availability of low-cost solar cells from Asia. “It injects a level of uncertainty when you have a negotiated agreement on (electricity) price and then all of a sudden you have an increase in the cost of solar cells,” said Jeff Clark, president of Austin-based Advanced Power Alliance, which represents solar and wind developers. “It can be disruptive.” The case at the ITC was brought in April by a small group of manufacturers starting to produce solar cells domestically, led by South Korea-based Hanwha Qcells and First Solar in Arizona, claiming the flood of cheap solar cells from abroad was stifling their ability to stay in business. “This manufacturing renaissance is being threatened by China’s industrial policy, which has led to massive subsidization in China and Southeast Asia. This is resulting in high volumes of dumping on global markets, including the U.S.” Tim Brightbill, an attorney for the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, said in a statement at the time.

Go Back