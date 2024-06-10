Henderson shooting kills one

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 12:26 pm

HENDERSON – One person is dead after a shooting in Henderson on Saturday according to our news partners at KETK. An emergency shots fired call came in around 10:30 p.m. and officers arrived to find the victim and an alleged suspect still on scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said, and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The case remains under investigation. Details are being withheld pending notification of family members.

