UT Tyler professor selected as a Piper Professor

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 11:38 am

TYLER – Dr. Harrison Ndetan, distinguished teaching professor at The

University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, has been selected as a Piper Professor by the

Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation. Ndetan is the second faculty member to be selected for this

recognition in UT Tyler history.

Every year, the foundation selects 10 faculty members across Texas who have demonstrated a

dedication to effective teaching and scholarly excellence.

The Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation is a non-profit, charitable corporation focused on supporting

postsecondary education through contributing to the education of students, assisting Texas

residents in completing their degree and supporting other nonprofits. The Piper Professor program

began in 1958 to recognize outstanding professors from colleges and universities.

“I am profoundly grateful for this recognition and humbled to join the distinguished ranks of the

Piper Professor program,” said Ndetan. “It is a privilege to work alongside such talented colleagues

and within such an outstanding educational community here at UT Tyler. I remain committed to

advancing our mission and promoting excellence in health education, research and service to our

community.”

Ndetan was also recently recognized as a Fellow of the Academy of Distinguished Teachers, White

Fellowship awardee for Teaching Excellence, Distinguished Teaching Professor and a UT Tyler

Outstanding Leadership awardee. He leads the Northeast Texas Health Status Collective Impact

Initiative, the Henderson County Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Consortium, and the Anderson

and Cherokee Counties Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Consortium.

The only other Piper Professor from UT Tyler is Dr. Neil Gray (2007), dean of the College of Arts and

Sciences and professor of chemistry.

