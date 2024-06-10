VLB veterans-only land sale is now open

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 11:31 am

AUSTIN — Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced the Texas Veterans Land Board’s (VLB) Veterans-only land sale is now open for bidding.

Eight tracts, totaling over 250 acres, are available for purchase to Veterans and Military Members with minimum bid amounts listed. A Veteran or Military Member whose bid is accepted may apply for a VLB Land Loan at a 7.25% interest rate, with a 30-year term and a minimum 5% down payment.

Vet Land Sale

All bids for the VLB’s Veterans-only land sale must be submitted before the land sale closes on July 18, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

The VLB will only finance up to the minimum bid amount. The awardee must pay any amount offered over the minimum bid at closing. The maximum loan amount provided through the VLB Land Loan Program is $150,000. VLB land loans can also be used to purchase other non-commercial land that is one acre or more and meets VLB requirements.

To see the land and learn more, follow this link...

Go Back