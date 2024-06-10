Enterprise’s deepwater oil terminal draws safety questions

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that thirty miles off the Texas coast, Enterprise Products is getting ready to move ahead on a deepwater oil export terminal that once complete would allow two supertankers measuring 1,000 feet in length to load up with crude simultaneously. Similar facilities are in operation around the world, including one off the coast of Louisiana, to service ships too large to navigate land-based ports like those in Houston and Corpus Christi. But Enterprise’s multibillion-dollar Sea Port Oil Terminal project, which the Biden administration cleared to move ahead on construction in April, has a design feature out of line with current maritime standards. Tankers will moor far closer to the terminal than other facilities of its kind, increasing the risk of a cataclysmic accident, according to maritime and engineering experts who spoke to the Chronicle. On a typical day, the two-thirds of a mile between SPOT and its tanker mooring would not be a problem.

But if a sudden squall were to come across the Gulf, like one that capsized the Seacorp Power ship in 2022, and knock a tanker off its mooring, there potentially wouldn’t be sufficient time for the ship to avoid crashing into the SPOT terminal. A 500,000-ton ship striking the terminal, which is to be raised above the Gulf’s waters on a set of steel pilings stretching from the sea floor, would likely result in a massive oil spill and potentially kill those manning the terminal, said Lincoln Stroh, a former deputy director with the U.S. Coast Guard who serves as chairman of the National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee, which advises the Department of Homeland Security. “The worst case is the vessel is weather-vaning close to the platform and then a squall comes through and blows the vessel against the platform and knocks it over,” he said. “It’ll not only endanger the people but it’ll break the pipe carrying the oil. That platform is a very soft target.” A spokesman for Enterprise, the Houston-based corporation that operates more than 50,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines across the country, declined to make executives available or provide comment for this story. Enterprise filed an application for SPOT in 2019 with the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. After a three-year review the agency signed off on the design, including the two-thirds of a mile distance between the platform and the tanker moorings, enlisting input from more than a dozen federal agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

