Trump endorses Sam Brown in Nevada Republican Senate primary

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown campaigns at the Carson Valley Days parade on June 11, 2022 in Gardnerville, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sam Brown in Nevada's Republican Senate primary on his social media platform Sunday night, after months of praising multiple candidates running in the race.

"Sam Brown is a FEARLESS AMERICAN PATRIOT, a Purple Heart Recipient, who has proven he has the 'PURE GRIT and COURAGE to take on our Enemies, both Foreign and Domestic," Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday evening.

Trump said Brown, an Army veteran, will secure the border and grow the economy as Nevada's next Senator.

"Sam has already proven his Love for our Country, being horrifically wounded, and making the Comeback of a Lifetime," Trump continued on Truth Social. "Sam Brown has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Brown thanked Trump's endorsement in a statement to ABC News, saying he's looking forward to working with the former president.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership and your endorsement," Brown said in his statement. "I look forward to working with you to bring a better future to every Nevadan when we both win in November!!"

Brown was at the Trump rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, handing out water bottles to rally attendees in the extreme heat. His primary rival Jeffrey Gunter, who was Trump's former U.S. ambassador to Iceland and a longtime fundraiser, was also at the rally, was also vying for Trump's endorsement in the race.

Brown, who is a leading candidate in the Republican field, would challenge Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen in the general election if he wins the Republican primary on June 11.

Responding to Trump's endorsement of Brown, Gunter, in a statement to ABC News, took a swipe at endorsements Brown has gotten from Senate Republican leadership, saying the American people lose if the Republican establishment's choice wins.

"Mitch McConnell money wins, the American people lose," Gunter said. "Rinse and repeat."

