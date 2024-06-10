Today is Monday June 10, 2024
ktbb logo


In Brief: Case closed for Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’, and more

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 8:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Max has canceled Tokyo Vice after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows Ansel Elgort as an American journalist investigating the yakuza in Tokyo. The show was originally intended to run for two seasons, which was how long Elgort had signed on for. Season 2 concluded on April 4 ...

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas has been tapped to star in the upcoming horror film The Necklace, according to Deadline. The movie follows a woman who is separated from her husband, who lures her back with an old necklace that turns out to be possessed by an evil boy, putting the woman and their kids in grave danger ...

B movie actress Betty Anne Rees, best known for her roles in the 1970s films The Unholy Rollers and Sugar Hill, died at her home in Hemet, California, after a series of falls and a possible stroke, her niece, Kathleen Loucks, tells The Hollywood Reporter. Rees, who was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, was 81. She also appeared in the TV shows Adam-12, Medical Center, Mannix, Mod Squad, The F.B.I., Police Woman, S.W.A.T., The Streets of San Francisco, Lou Grant, Barnaby Jones and The Incredible Hulk ...

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC