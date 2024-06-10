Man in custody after hours-long standoff

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 7:59 am

LUFKIN – A man is now in custody following an hours-long standoff with Lufkin authorities. Jason Penick, 47 of Lufkin, was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant after he reportedly shot at arriving officers before barricading himself inside a home. According to our news partner KETK, the situation started as a disturbance call but then escalated when Penick reportedly fired at responding police officers. The man then barricaded himself inside the home and the other residents were safely evacuated, according to a Lufkin PD press release.

Additional reports were made about shots being fired but these are actually gas canisters being shot into the home, Lufkin PD explained. The Lufkin PD Swat Team, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the situation.

