Paxton investigates car manufacturers over data privacy

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 4:08 pm

AUSTIN – Spectrum News reports Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating several car manufacturers over concerns they secretly collected and sold drivers’ data to third parties, including insurance providers. Paxton made the announcement on Thursday, citing the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act, which allows the attorney general to investigate deceptive, false or misleading practices. “The technology in modern vehicles enables manufacturers to collect millions of data points about the people driving them,” Paxton said. “Recently, consumers have grown extremely concerned that their driving data is being reported to their insurance company without their knowledge or authorization. These reports of the invasive and unmitigated collection and sale of data without consumer consent are disturbing, and they merit a thorough investigation and appropriate enforcement.” Paxton’s office is instructing the manufacturers and the third parties to produce documents relevant to their conduct. They’re also being instructed to produce documents showing disclosures made to customers about data collection practices and the sale of customer data.

Go Back