Court finds some book removals violated First Amendment

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 4:03 pm

AUSTIN – the Austin American-Statesman says that in a major case on public library censorship, a federal appellate court ordered officials of a rural Texas county to replace eight books that had been removed from public libraries, including those on transgender teens, social caste, and the Ku Klux Klan. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans found that library officials cannot remove books “with the intent to deprive patrons of access to ideas with which they disagree,” but that some children’s books can be removed over concerns about sexual content or nudity. “The dirtiest book in all the world is the expurgated book,” begins the majority opinion, quoting American poet Walt Whitman. Though a preliminary injunction, the decision — slammed by one of three judges in a biting dissent — will affect future litigation over conservative-led book removal efforts in several Southern states. More court proceedings are likely to follow.

The dispute at the heart of the case is the removal of 17 titles from Llano County public libraries, which took place at the request of a group of community activists in 2022. In emails to county officials, the leader of the effort said she sought to have books with “CRT (Critical race theory) and LGBT content” removed. While officials claimed this was part of a routine procedure for removing outdated, dilapidated and low-demand content known as “weeding,” the books did not meet those criteria for removal. After a group of Llano County library patrons sued the county in April 2022, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction ordering all the books that were removed to be restored to library shelves. Pitman was nominated to federal court by former President Barack Obama. The new 5th Circuit ruling, which came down Thursday evening, affirms Pitman’s finding that Llano County officials removed eight books based on their content and that this “likely violated” residents’ First Amendment rights. “Although a public library does have discretion to consider books’ content in shaping its collection, when such discretion is exercised via unconstitutional motivations—i.e., a desire to ‘prescribe what shall be orthodox,’—the protections of the First Amendment necessarily come into play,” Judge Jacques Wiener, an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, wrote in the majority opinion. Judge Leslie Southwick, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, agreed.

