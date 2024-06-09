UT Austin is investigating students arrested during protests

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 3:59 pm

AUSTIN – KUT reports that students at UT Austin who were arrested during pro-Palestinian protests in April are being investigated by the university and may face disciplinary action, according to emails sent to students Friday. At least six students received letters from the Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity around 4 p.m. Friday. The letters, which were shared with KUT, say the university is initiating conduct proceedings against the students. They include arrest affidavits and say the students allegedly violated two university rules, including failing to comply with university directives and disrupting teaching and learning. The students were arrested during pro-Palestinian protests in April. Fifty-seven people were arrested April 24, most of them charged with criminal trespassing. The Travis County Attorney eventually dropped all charges. Another 79 people were arrested at a protest April 29. Some of those cases will likely go to court.

