25-year-old killed in Marshall shooting

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 3:56 pm

MARSHALL – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured during a shooting on Sunday according to our colleagues at KETK. The sheriff’s office responded to a reported shooting on Mitchell Road at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday. When deputies arrived they found Derrick Jamison, 25, dead and two others who were injured. Bryan Jamison and Audrey Jamison were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Deputies and crime scene workers are currently at the scene investigating the shooting.

Go Back