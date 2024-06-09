UPDATE: Missing 74-year-old found in Marshall

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 5:10 pm

MARSHALL – UPDATE: Robert Eugene Wood, 74 of Marshall, has been found after being reported missing on Sunday, according to the Marshall Police Department.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Our partners at KETK report the Marshall Police Department is asking the community to help them find a 74-year-old man with dementia and Alzheimer’s who went missing on Sunday. Robert Eugene Wood, 74 of Marshall, was last seen in the 3200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday. According to Marshall PD, Wood may be disoriented since he suffers from both dementia and Alzheimer’s. They added that he can be recognized by his distinctive hat.

Robert Eugene Wood. Photo courtesy of Marshall Police Department.

“Your swift action could be critical. Let’s come together to help ensure his safe return. Please share this post and keep an eye out in your community. Thank you for your vigilance and support.”

If anyone has any information about Wood’s whereabouts please call Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

