Texas Democratic platform

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 3:48 pm

EL PASO – The Dallas Morning News reports that delegates to the Texas Democratic Party’s state convention unanimously adopted a platform Saturday that supports a guaranteed right to abortion and repealing the state’s latest border security law and opposes legislation allowing public money to be used for private schools. Other platform planks include ending Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative and passing legislation aimed at reducing gun violence in Texas. Delegates voted on a 64-page platform Saturday afternoon, near the end of the Texas Democratic Party’s three-day convention in El Paso. “We’re hitting some things that are very topical for Democrats heading into 2024,” said Odus Evbagharu, state party treasurer. “And not just Democrats, independents and Republicans as well.”

While much of the platform’s wish list of policy priorities was focused on the 2025 legislative session that begins in January, it also addressed the war between Israel and Hamas. The platform recognized “the creation of the state of Israel and its ongoing right to exist in safe and secure borders” and supported establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. Delegates also supported facilitating the rebuilding of Gaza and the West Bank, which has been hit hard by the Israeli military in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas militants. The platform committee did not include a potential plank that called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. “This is all about making sure that we’re calling out [Israeli Prime Minister] Ben Netanyahu and some of the failed leadership he has had in Israel, and then recognizing that Hamas is a terrorist organization and making sure we’re holding those people accountable,” Evbagharu said. The Texas Republican Party platform, adopted last month during the party’s convention in San Antonio, called for a more prominent role for Christianity in public schools, including Bible instruction. It also supported eliminating access by mail for abortion-inducing medication.

