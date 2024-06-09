Are some voters’ ballots not so secret?

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 3:46 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman writes that in certain circumstances, former Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said, “it is an easy, simple, silly exercise.” Scoop up the reams of cast vote records that Texas lawmakers have made more accessible to the general public since the 2020 election. Cross-check that information with other election-related records showing when and where a particular person voted, and by process of elimination, you might be able to figure out which ballot was theirs. It won’t work all of the time, or even most of the time, said DeBeauvoir, who is nonetheless upset that it could work at all. “This is one out of 100,000 or 200,000 votes that might get outed with some confidence level,” she said, noting that the busier a polling place is, the harder it becomes for someone to later guess which ballot might have come from which voter.

But still. With the news site Current Revolt recently publishing what it claims is the 2024 Dallas County primary ballot of former Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi, and with Votebeat and the Texas Tribune independently verifying that ballot identification techniques are possible with the vast election records available under state law, Texans are faced with the alarming possibility that some secret ballots aren’t so secret. “We’re talking about a few,” said DeBeauvoir, who retired in 2022 as Travis County’s longtime elections chief and still advocates for ethical election policies. “But mostly it’s done for embarrassment. It’s done for intimidation purposes. It is not done for auditing. It is not done for the security of the election.” While preaching about election security, Texas lawmakers buckled to the demands of election skeptics who wanted to run their own audits, making more election records available to the public without understanding how they could be combined and misused. And even if it’s only a relative handful of voters whose ballots are identified, the chilling effect could extend beyond them. Will people feel free to vote their conscience — or want to vote at all — if they fear there’s a chance of exposure and retaliation? The problem is serious enough that the Texas Secretary of State’s Office issued “emergency guidance” Thursday, directing county elections officials to redact information that ballot sleuths might use, in conjunction with other records, to identify a voter’s picks.

