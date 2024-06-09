Today is Sunday June 09, 2024
All five Alamo Drafthouse locations close in North Texas

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm
DALLAS – WFAA reports that all five Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations in North Texas have closed as the local franchise partner that operate the theaters filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the Texas-based theater chain announced Thursday. The closed North Texas locations are in Las Colinas, Richardson, Lake Highlands, Dallas, and Denton. A location in Woodbury, Minnesota, also operated by the franchise partner has additionally closed, according to a press release. “We are deeply saddened to find it necessary to take this step. We are grateful to all our employees who put in the work, day in and day out to produce a special movie-going experience and to our many loyal customers for whom it was a pleasure to provide such a special experience,” the franchisee that operated the DFW locations said in a press release.



