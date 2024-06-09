Today is Sunday June 09, 2024
Man rescued after driving car into Texarkana lake

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 11:47 am
TEXARKANA – Man rescued after driving car into Texarkana lakeA 79-year-old man was recued on Friday after accidentally driving his car into Bringle Lake, the Texarkana Police Department said. According to our colleagues at KETK, a local angler heard commotion at the Bringle Park boat ramp and saw a man sitting in the drivers seat of a sinking car. The angler, identified as Ricky Dumas, was able to get the elderly man out of his Honda Accord before it went underwater.

The police department said the elderly man was not injured and they are working on getting his car out of the lake.

“We’re very thankful that Mr. Dumas was there today. His quick thinking and actions probably saved this man’s life,” the Texarkana PD said.



