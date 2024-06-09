Jon Rahm (foot) withdraws from LIV event ahead of U.S. Open

June 9, 2024

By ABC News

June 8, 2024, 5:19 PM

Jon Rahm withdrew from the LIV Golf League’s Houston event during the second round Saturday because of an infection in his left foot, putting his status for next week’s U.S. Open in question.

Rahm’s withdrawal ahead of the year’s third major came a day after LIV Golf announcers revealed he was dealing with a cut on his foot and cameras showed him grimacing in pain after hitting a tee shot at the seventh hole Friday.

Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, is scheduled to hold a pre-U.S. Open news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday ahead of the June 13-16 event at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

He finished in the top 10 at three majors last year, including at Augusta National where he won the Masters, but has struggled at the blue-ribbon events since his shocking move to LIV Golf in December.

Rahm, now ranked seventh in the world, finished in a share of 45th place at this year’s Masters and missed the cut at last month’s PGA Championship.

Rahm won his first major at the 2021 U.S. Open and last year finished the major in a share of 10th place.

