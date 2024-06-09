Seven-time NBA All-Star Chet Walker dies at age of 84

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 6:53 am

ByABC News

June 8, 2024, 7:59 PM

Hall of Fame forward Chet Walker, a seven-time NBA All-Star known as “The Jet” for his speed, has died at the age of 84, the National Basketball Players Association said.

Walker was taken by the Syracuse Nationals in the 1962 NBA draft and followed the team when it moved to Philadelphia to become the 76ers. He was part of the 1966-67 Sixers team that won a then-record 68 games in the regular season and ended the eight-year championship streak of the Boston Celtics. Walker averaged 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game that season for a team that also featured Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham.

In 1969, the Sixers traded Walker to the Chicago Bulls. Walker became an integral part of those early Chicago teams along with Bob Love, Jerry Sloan and Norm Van Lier. Walker is a member of the Bulls’ Ring of Honor.

In his 13-year career, Walker averaged 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Of that 1962 draft class, only John Havlicek had more win shares than Walker.

A Mississippi native, Walker went to high school in Benton Harbor, Michigan, before attending Bradley University, where he was a two-time All-American and helped the Braves win the 1960 NIT championship.

He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Bulls unveiled their first Ring of Honor earlier this year. Alongside Walker in the first class were Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Artis Gilmore, Johnny Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Tex Winter, Love and Sloan.

“His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago,” the Bulls said Saturday night in a statement. “Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon.”

Go Back