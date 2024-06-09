Tyler blueberry season prospers despite storms

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2024 at 11:47 am

TYLER – Our colleagues at KETK report that severe weather that hit Tyler for the past few weeks has left damage in their path across East Texas, including the Tyler Berry Farm that saw damage across the property raising concern for the blueberry season rose. “Lots of trees are down, matter of fact when you come down our driveway, it’s kind of a mess, it’s cleaned up, you can drive through there, you can make it through there,” Tyler Berry Farm general manager Nancy Wiggins said. Unfortunately due to storms, the Tyler Berry Farm had to close down for a few days, but thankfully no harm was done to the blueberries.

“Other than we got to feed the birds a little bit, the squirrels, whatever animals needed some blueberries with the rain and the wind a lot of blueberries hit the ground,” Wiggins said.

General manager Nancy Wiggins is excited that despite the bad weather this season is looking great, and the berries are ready to pick a little earlier.

“A lot of stuff has matured earlier this year, and I really can’t put my finger on exactly what’s going on there if it’s heat units or exactly what it is,” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services extension horticulturist and Professor Larry Stein.

“Rainwater is basically neutral to slightly acidic and it is very beneficial when you have adequate rainfall to get good fruit size,” Stein said.

A blessing they are ready to share with East Texans.

“They’re good and sweet, ready to pick,” Wiggins said.

The Tyler Berry Farm officially reopened on Friday and hopes to be back to a normal schedule starting Monday.

