FEMA Assistance available

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 4:20 pm

AUSTIN – Homeowners and renters in Coryell, Falls, Leon, Smith and Van Zandt counties are now eligible for FEMA

assistance after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding April 26-June 5. Eligible applicants may qualify for serious needs assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other

eligible expenses related to storm damage.

Previously, survivors in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Denton,

Eastland, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Liberty, Montague,

Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Tyler, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties were approved for assistance.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

• Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

• Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

• Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If

you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your

number for that service.

• Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

The deadline to apply is July 16.

