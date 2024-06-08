Today is Saturday June 08, 2024
Trinity County Deputy dead after car crash

TRINITY – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that deputy Justin Fester died in a fatal crash early on Saturday morning.

According to Wallace, the fatal crash happened in New Mexico. Fester was formerly a full-time deputy with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office but then he became a reserve deputy for Trinity County and the Walker County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

“For the last twelve plus years Deputy Fester served his community and the citizens of both counties and will truly be missed by all who knew him and worked alongside him. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

TRINITY COUNTY SHERIFF WOODY WALLACE



