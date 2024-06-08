Austin gun activist awaits Supreme Court on bump stocks

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 1:29 pm

AUSTIN – KXAN reports that throughout June, the Supreme Court will release opinions on several cases that the Justices heard during the term that started in October 2023. One pending case has a direct tie to Austin. The Court heard arguments earlier this year on the legality of a federal ban on bump stock rifle attachments, a case that was brought forward by an Austin gun store owner. Michael Cargill surrendered his bump stock devices in compliance with the 2018 ban issued by the Trump Administration. This ban followed the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting in which the gunman used several firearms, some with bump stock attachments, to kill 58 people. A bump stock is a device attached to a semiautomatic firearm that “allow(s) a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger,” according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The final rule went into effect in March 2019. “The final rule clarifies that the definition of ‘machinegun’ in the Gun Control Act (GCA) and National Firearms Act (NFA) includes bump-stock-type devices, i.e., devices that allow a semiautomatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger by harnessing the recoil energy of the semiautomatic firearm to which it is affixed so that the trigger resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter,” the ATF wrote on its website. Cargill’s attorneys argued that bump stocks don’t change the function of a semi-automatic weapon enough to constitute that the device is illegal. The Biden administration says bump stocks meet the legal definition of a machine gun because it only takes one action to fire the weapon. Before the Las Vegas shooting, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives had determined that only specific types of bump stocks could convert semi-automatic rifles into machine guns. The ATF later issued a rule classifying all bump stocks as machine guns. Under the 2018 rule, anyone who owned or possessed a bump stock had to either destroy it or turn it in to the ATF to avoid criminal penalties.

Go Back