Today is Saturday June 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Results: Final 2 contests for the 2024 presidential nominee

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 11:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(WASHINGTON) -- The 2024 presidential nominating race comes to a close on Saturday as Democrats in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands cast their ballots.


President Joe Biden is the only major candidate still running and already clinched the party's nomination earlier this year.

Fourteen total delegates are available to win, seven each per territory.

Biden previously won both territories over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

He is expected to face former President Donald Trump in November's general election.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC