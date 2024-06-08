Today is Saturday June 08, 2024
ktbb logo


NYPD officer arrested for allegedly shooting man in apparent road rage incident

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 12:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(NEW YORK) -- A New York City police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting another driver in an apparent road rage incident, prosecutors said.

Officer Hieu Tran, 27, was taken into custody at the New York City Police Department on Thursday in connection with last month's shooting in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Tran allegedly shot a 30-year old-man on the night of May 17, and the victim remains in the hospital, prosecutors said Friday.

Tran's NYPD-issued gun was linked to the shooting scene, prosecutors said.

Police also used surveillance video and cellphone records to identify Tran as the suspect, prosecutors said.

Tran is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to prosecutors.

Tran is a member of the NYPD's public information unit and was off duty at the time of the shooting, according to New York ABC station WABC.

He's been suspended without pay per department policy, WABC said.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Ben Stein contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC