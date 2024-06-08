Guam 2024 Democratic caucus results

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 12:30 pm

Getty Images - STOCK

(GUAM) -- Guam's 2024 Democratic caucuses are on Saturday.



The nationwide presidential nominating race, which kicked off in January, is now drawing to a close six months later.

President Joe Biden is the only major candidate still running in Guam and already clinched the party's nomination earlier this year.

There are seven delegates available to win in Saturday's caucuses.

Territory significance

As a U.S. territory -- not a state -- Guam does not participate in presidential general elections but it does help decide whom the political parties nominate as their candidates.

Guam's 2024 Republican caucuses were in March. Former President Donald Trump won.

In 2020, Biden won his party's caucuses in Guam over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with about 70% of the vote.



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back