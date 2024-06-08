Parents, police push for stricter AI child pornography laws

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 7:39 am

DALLAS – KERA radio reports that one October morning last year, Anna McAdams’ 14-year-old daughter woke up to a flurry of text messages from her friends. Someone was sharing nude pictures of her around Aledo High School, they said. McAdams said it was a 15-year-old male classmate who targeted her daughter and eight of her friends by grabbing photos from their Instagram pages, editing them into naked bodies and distributing them on Snapchat. She said he made them using an app specifically designed for making nude images. “All she can think about is, ‘what if I go to college and the school pulls these nude photos of me up? Or what if I go for a job and they see these?’” she said. “If you were to see these images, you would think they were child pornography.” The Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice heard from McAdams, law enforcement, technology experts and child welfare advocates Thursday on how to best tackle the growing use of generative artificial intelligence and deepfake technology in creating child pornography.

It’s one of several interim charges Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick delegated to senators to tackle before next year’s legislative session. The legislature passed at least three bills last session addressing the issue. A key law was House Bill 2700, which expanded the definition of child pornography to include visual material that uses an actual child’s image to create pornography, including content created with artificial intelligence. Law enforcement officials told senators despite the progress made with HB 2700 and other bills, the rapidly shifting nature of AI leaves areas for tighter regulation. For instance, it can be hard to track down whether a real image of a person under 18 was used to feed an AI generator and create pornographic material, said Steven Stone, a technical captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “If I take a picture of someone in this room, use an AI generator to regress them into an earlier age, and then subsequently feed those images into my AI generator and produce child pornography images from those, we’ve now created child pornography images from images that are not of real people,” he said.

