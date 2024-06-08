Texas Democratic Convention begins

El Paso – The Dallas Morning News reports that as Texas Democrats gather for their state convention in El Paso, the party finds itself in a familiar position: Out of power and rebuilding. Texas Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since 1994, putting them on the sidelines while Republicans have passed laws and implemented policies reflecting an increasingly conservative agenda. Yet for Democrats, hope springs eternal. This year, they are pinning their hopes on U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who is taking on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November. A victory would jolt Texas and the rest of the country. And as they put their faith in Allred, party leaders are bolstering their infrastructure in urban areas and honing messages to Texas voters. Democrats will discuss their predicament and potential paths to success at the convention, which began with a Thursday night reception and concludes Saturday.

“It’s no big secret. You’ve got to turn out the vote,” said state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas. “We can continue to whine, or we can get people out to vote to change what’s going on in the state of Texas.” Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Kardal Coleman said rallying around Allred is the party’s immediate task. “We’ve got to get behind our Senate nominee, Colin Allred, to work collectively to make sure we get a statewide win,” Coleman said. “It’s going to take all hands on deck. It’s going to take all of our allied organizations and everyone involved to turn out every vote.” Lisa Turner, state director of the Democratic research group Lone Star Project, said Democrats should contrast themselves with Republicans, who last month approved a party platform that classifies abortion as homicide, seeks to ban transgender teachers in public schools and supports refusing birth certificates for children born to undocumented parents. “That is just otherworldly. It’s beyond MAGA crazy,” Turner said. “It’s really important that the party highlight our differences with Republicans, and they’ve never been clearer as to what it means for Texans. Our tagline as Democrats should be: ‘Join us. We’re the normal people party.’”

