Boil water notice: Lake Livingston

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 7:34 am

LIVINGSTON — Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for Sandy Ridge, Harbor Lights and Sandy Creek subdivisions. According to our colleagues at KETK, due to a line break in the system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and then cooled prior to use for human consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.]

In lieu of boiling, people can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public system officials said they will notify customers that the water is safe for human consumption.

