Cleanup continues after heavy rain and strong winds

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2024 at 7:30 am

TYLER – As East Texas cities continue to work through large debris after storms hit earlier this week, some people have grown concerned about the number of trees uprooted, according to our news partners at KETK. “With 70-60 mph winds, it’s kind of just a recipe for disaster,” Luke Alfaro, the City Of Tyler arborist. said. After strong winds and excessive rainfall, trees across the City of Tyler were uprooted and toppled over.

“Halfway through the year we are at 29-30 inches of rain for Tyler and last year the entire year was 33 inches so we are very, very saturated right now,” Chris Kirby, Texas A&M Forest Service district forester, said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service explained how salt crews will clear a property in Tyler, then have to go back for more debris.

“They’ll come back two hours later with another tree that fell down with this very low wind that we’re having,” Kirby said.

Veteran-centered nonprofit to cleanup storm debris in Smith County

The City of Tyler Arborist said debris could continue to fall.

“As we continue to get rain there’s a chance that more trees could fall because of the increased moisture in the ground,” Alfaro said.

Experts explained that root systems have been weakened by weather patterns over the last few years.

“I think the really bad freeze and snowstorm that we had and then two really bad droughts last summer and the summer before, these trees are extremely stressed,” Kirby said.

Alfaro shared that it may be some of the worst damage he’s seen since he started his career.

“These trees almost have no way to hold onto themselves. In this case, the weakest point because of the saturation was the roots,” Alfaro said.

For those who are concerned about trees on their property, experts recommend to have a certified arborist come take a look.

Have debris? How to dispose of it in Tyler

“Trees have many benefits that last all year round. To remove them just because you may be afraid it would fall may be a little unwarranted,” Alfaro said.

As people get out to enjoy the better weather, officials advise to be aware of your surroundings. “Use caution and make sure there’s nothing hanging, waiting to fall,” Alfaro said.

Go Back