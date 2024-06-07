Recovery and storm clean-up continuing across Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 4:20 pm

TYLER – City of Tyler officials are asking residents to report personal property damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management through the iSTAT Damage Surveys. iSTAT reports could release funding from the Federal Emergency Management System (FEMA) directly to residents. The find the survey, click here. Tyler/Smith County’s Heat Response Plan is now available here.

COOLING AND CHARGING CENTERS

Tyler Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tyler Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



OTHER ASSISTANCE

Grace Community Church – Contact (903) 593-3800.

Tyler’s Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints – Contact (903) 871-5117.

Church of the Pines – Contact (903) 224-8595.

Green Acres Baptist Church – Contact disaster@gabc.org with name, address and need.

American Red Cross – Contact (800) 733-2767.

Texas Baptist Men – Contact (903) 475-0797.



TRAFFIC SIGNALS

Traffic Operations report all traffic signals are currently working.



ROADWAYS

The City Streets Department is continuing to clear debris from City easements near roadways and repair potholes, sinkholes and washouts. The City would like to remind residents that it is against City Ordinance to place construction materials, trees, limbs and debris on public streets, as they obstruct rights-of-way, posing a potential hazard to pedestrians and drivers. Volunteer organizations active during disasters are encouraged to assist in clearing trees and debris on private property on the north side of Tyler. If power lines are involved do not attempt to move the lines or trees. Contact the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.



Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues, and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.



Report downed power lines to the Tyler Police Department at the non-emergency number (903) 531-1000.

UTILITIES

All essential City Services, including water and wastewater services, will continue to operate at full capacity.

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages. Oncor is reporting about 1,000 customers remain without power in Smith County and estimates power will be fully restored by Sunday, June 9.



Optimum has dispatched an emergency response trailer to Downtown. This trailer will provide a 1G wireless internet connection for anyone who needs access. It will remain in place until the City is fully operational again.



LAKE TYLER

Boat ramps and the roads at Lake Tyler are open.



SOLID WASTE

City officials ask that customers remain patient during trash pick-up. Crews may be unable to collect some customers’ trash because the roads are inaccessible due to downed trees, power lines, and debris.



For a $15 access fee, Solid Waste customers with a current water bill can take large limbs and brush to the Greenwood Farms Landfill at 12920 Farm to Market Road 2767. The landfill is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.



Starting next week, residents will be able to schedule special pick-ups with Solid Waste by submitting a work order online through Bulky Items and Special Pick-Ups | Tyler, TX (cityoftyler.org). Bundle the limbs that are less than four feet and 50 pounds together, and they will be picked up free of charge. Anything larger will have to pay a fee depending on size and weight, starting at $20.



PARKS

Clean-up has begun for parks. We urge everyone to avoid all parks and trails until all damage has been cleared.



Damaged Parks as of 4 p.m. on June 6:

Glass Recreation Center – 3 trees down (one large tree caused concrete damage on the sidewalk)

Bergfeld – 4 large trees down

Rose Hill Cemetery – 7 large trees down, some headstones damaged and fence damage

Noble E. Young – 4 trees down

Windsor Grove – 2 trees down

Rose Stadium parking lot – 1 tree down

Senior Center – large tree in the middle of the parking lot

Rose Rudman Trail – large trees down (one large tree is blocking the road in front of Hubbard Middle School)

Goodman Museum – 5 large trees uprooted

Lindsey – 2 trees down, compound fence about to collapse

Woldert – scoreboard blew down – 4 trees down

Golden Road – light fixtures blew off

Faulkner – 3 small trees down

Southside – 3 large trees uprooted (one of the trees is blocking Donnybrook)

Winters – 1 tree down on the Legacy Trail portion

P.T. Cole – large limb fell and damaged new fencing behind the restrooms

Gassaway – 1 large tree and lots of large limbs

Emmett J. Scott – large limbs down

Fun Forest – 1 large tree and 2 small trees

Hillside – large tree came down on the art wall

Oak Grove – small limbs down

Westview Cemetery – 7 trees down

Northside – 1 large tree down

Douglas – 1 large tree down

