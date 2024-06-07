Today is Friday June 07, 2024
Suspended Cherokee County doctor gets 33 years in prison

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 4:20 pm
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Suspended Cherokee County doctor gets 33 years in prisonA former ER physician has been sentenced to 33 years in state prison for 58 counts of continuous sexual assault of a child. Karl Kauffman was arrested in March 2022 after two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child were issued following a search of his home. Kauffman served as an emergency room physician at several Cherokee County hospitals before his medical license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board. In 2023, the Drug Enforcement Agency revoked Kauffman’s DEA Certificate of Registration.



