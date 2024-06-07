Smith County roads update

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 12:52 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County has only a handful of roads closed from storm damages, as flooded roads have receded as of Friday morning. The Smith County Road and Bridge Department has been working around the clock for the past two weeks, clearing more than a hundred county roads that had trees down from the recent severe weather. CR 452 had been closed this week because of flooding but is now open to drivers. County Roads 429, 1303 and 2133 still have trees down with powerlines in them so they will remain closed until Oncor can safely remove the power lines.

Some county roads had wash outs or undermined culverts from the storms and those will remain barricaded and closed until repairs can be made. They include CR 381, 498, 2110, and 3203. Do not drive around barricaded roads.

Smith County has an interactive map that lists all Smith County road closures. You can find up-to-date road closures by visiting http://www.smith-county.com and clicking on “County Road and Office Closures” under Citizen Resources.

Saw crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System are continuing to help the City of Tyler and Smith County to clear trees from roadways. Smith County had more than 300 trees down on 100 county roads from Monday night’s storm, but nearly all Smith County roads were cleared enough to be drivable by Thursday afternoon.

