Mineola wants to hear from you

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 12:52 pm

MINEOLA – The City of Mineola announced that they are beginning budget planning for the upcoming year and want the community’s input, according to our news partners at KETK. The mayor of Mineola, city council and city staff will be holding a meeting on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. to hear from Mineola residents regarding what they would like to see included in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The City of Mineola also has a budget input survey on their website for residents to fill out.

