SPCA offers $5,000 reward after puppies dumped

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 12:52 pm

VAN – The SPCA of Texas is offering a cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the person or people who abandoned 10 newborn puppies at a Van car wash. According to our news colleagues at KETK, the Van Police Department responded to a call on Wednesday at around 7 p.m. to a car wash on Cedar Street and found the puppies in a wire crate without food or water access. Van PD cared for the puppies overnight and then contacted the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations (ACI) Unit the next day. The puppies are currently at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center receiving veterinary care, SPCA of Texas said.

“For someone to abandon these helpless, newborn puppies is outrageous,” SPCA of Texas Chief Investigator, ACI Unit Courtney Burns said. “Once their health is stable, we have trained and devoted fosters who will make loving homes for them until they are old enough to be adopted into forever homes.”

The SPCA of Texas said through the funding of an anonymous donor, they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible of the animal cruelty.

“Abandoning animals can be so dangerous, especially in the extreme weather that we’ve been experiencing recently,” Burns said. “Thankfully these puppies were discovered quickly, and we were able to get them some help before it was too late.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACI at 214-742-7722, option 4, or by emailing aci@spca.org.

