H-E-B chairman donates $20M to Texas food banks

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 12:52 pm

DALLAS – KXAN reports that H-E-B chairman Charles Butt is donating $20 million to 20 Texas food banks statewide to help mitigate food insecurity, the grocer announced Wednesday. The donation comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks Texas one of the most vulnerable states for food insecurity in the country. National data found the Lone Star State comes in second as the most food insecure U.S. state, second only to Arkansas. H-E-B’s donation will support food banks enrolled in the Feeding Texas network, per the release. In Austin, the Central Texas Food Bank is one of those in-network locations. Feeding Texas data has found approximately four million Texans experience food insecurity; of that four million figure, roughly 20% of them are children.

