Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 9:34 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
The Acolyte: Find out who has been killing Jedi in the two-episode premiere of the Star Wars series.

Hulu
Clipped: Watch the scandalous story about LA’s other basketball team in the new limited series.

Perfect Days: Stream the film Japan entered for Best International Feature at this year’s Academy Awards.

Max
Am I OK?: Dakota Johnson stars in the coming-of-age romance about coming out – all on your own timeline.

Netflix
Sweet Tooth: Watch the third and final season to see if the humans or the hybrids survive.

Hit Man: It boy Glen Powell is a professor who goes undercover in the new action-comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

News Partner
