Cause of fatal March fire released

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 12:52 pm

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue released the cause of a Lindale house fire that resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter. On Sunday, March 18, 2024, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office was called in by the Lindale Fire Department to investigate a structure fire in Lindale, involving the death of two individuals. They were later identified as mother, Ruby Martinez, 83, and daughter, Gloria Clark, 67.

“After thoroughly investigating the fire scene, autopsy and toxicology results, and lab results of submitted forensic evidence, it was determined that Ms. Clark died from a natural event, causing an accidental fire, which resulted in the death of Ms. Martinez,” Hogue said. “The cause of the fire was accidental in nature. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

