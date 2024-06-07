Today is Friday June 07, 2024
Angels play the Astros in first of 3-game series

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 5:31 am
Houston Astros (28-35, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-38, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -185, Angels +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Los Angeles has gone 10-21 at home and 24-38 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Houston has gone 11-17 on the road and 28-35 overall. The Astros rank third in the AL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 11 home runs while slugging .445. Kevin Pillar is 9-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 19 home runs while slugging .584. Yordan Alvarez is 14-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .190 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Astros: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Arrighetti: day-to-day (calf), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (shin), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



