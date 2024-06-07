Today is Friday June 07, 2024
ktbb logo


Rangers take on the Giants in first of 3-game series

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 5:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


San Francisco Giants (30-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (30-32, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 2.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -116, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Texas is 15-15 at home and 30-32 overall. The Rangers are 11-26 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 30-33 record overall and a 13-19 record in road games. The Giants are 20-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has five doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 13-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .250 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Heliot Ramos is 12-for-33 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC