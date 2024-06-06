Tyler woman indicted for murder after fatal crash

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2024 at 4:51 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, in January, Krystle Medeiros, 38 of Tyler, was driving on the wrong side of the roadway causing a head-on crash. Both Medeiros and her 9-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital where her daughter later died from her injuries. A subpoena for Medeiros’ medical records showed her blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.35. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08. Medeiros was originally charged with intoxication manslaughter but a grand jury indicted her with murder on March 28. She’s being held at the Smith County Jail on a bond totaling $250,000.

Go Back