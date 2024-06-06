Today is Thursday June 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyler woman indicted for murder after fatal crash

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2024 at 4:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler woman indicted for murder after fatal crashTYLER – According to our news partner KETK, in January, Krystle Medeiros, 38 of Tyler, was driving on the wrong side of the roadway causing a head-on crash. Both Medeiros and her 9-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital where her daughter later died from her injuries. A subpoena for Medeiros’ medical records showed her blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.35. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08. Medeiros was originally charged with intoxication manslaughter but a grand jury indicted her with murder on March 28. She’s being held at the Smith County Jail on a bond totaling $250,000.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC