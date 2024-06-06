Today is Thursday June 06, 2024
Smith County amends disaster declaration

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2024 at 2:38 pm
SMITH COUNTY – Smith County amends disaster declarationSmith County Judge Neal Franklin issued an Amended Disaster Declaration on Thursday, June 6, to encompass damages from all severe weather during the last two weeks throughout all of Smith County. Beginning May 23, 2024, the entire county has been hit hard by several storms, including severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds, excessive rainfall and/or tornadic activity. These storms resulted in widespread and severe damages, injuries and/or loss of life or property. Declaring a disaster allows officials and emergency management personnel to access additional resources to support operational needs, as well as allowing for additional resources to be made available to citizens.



