SWEPCO power restoration times

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2024 at 12:40 pm
SMITH COUNTY — The Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) released expected times for cities to have their power restored after severe weather caused thousands of East Texans to lose electricity.SWEPCO said Wednesday morning’s storms that caused more flooding and ground to be oversaturated that hampered their restorative efforts.

“Despite the setbacks from more extreme weather, SWEPCO remains united in our purpose to get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to rebuild,” SWEPCO officials said.

Thursday by 6 p.m.

Texarkana
Atlanta
DeKalb
New Boston
Maud

Thursday by midnight

Mt. pleasant
Daingerfield
Mt. Vernon
Naples
Pittsburg
Winnsboro

Saturday by 4 p.m.

Center
Gilmer
Gladewater
Henderson
Kilgore
Longview
Marshall
Carthage
Beckville
Tenaha

SWEPCO said they have been monitoring the weather and said reports indicate that there will be a break in the extreme weather until at least Friday night. During this time, SWEPCO said they will take advantage of every moment to make progress.

For additional updates, people can visit the SWEPCO website, follow them on Facebook or download the SWEPCO mobile app.



