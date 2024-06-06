SWEPCO power restoration times

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2024 at 12:40 pm

SMITH COUNTY — The Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) released expected times for cities to have their power restored after severe weather caused thousands of East Texans to lose electricity.SWEPCO said Wednesday morning’s storms that caused more flooding and ground to be oversaturated that hampered their restorative efforts.

“Despite the setbacks from more extreme weather, SWEPCO remains united in our purpose to get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to rebuild,” SWEPCO officials said.

Thursday by 6 p.m.

Texarkana

Atlanta

DeKalb

New Boston

Maud

Thursday by midnight

Mt. pleasant

Daingerfield

Mt. Vernon

Naples

Pittsburg

Winnsboro

Saturday by 4 p.m.

Center

Gilmer

Gladewater

Henderson

Kilgore

Longview

Marshall

Carthage

Beckville

Tenaha

SWEPCO said they have been monitoring the weather and said reports indicate that there will be a break in the extreme weather until at least Friday night. During this time, SWEPCO said they will take advantage of every moment to make progress.

For additional updates, people can visit the SWEPCO website, follow them on Facebook or download the SWEPCO mobile app.

