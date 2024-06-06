UT Tyler Adds New Construction Engineering Degree

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2024 at 12:27 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler will offer a new Bachelor of Science in

construction engineering for students at the Houston Engineering Center beginning this fall.

Housed within the College of Engineering, the four-year program will be available in person at the

HEC, located on the Houston Community College Alief-Hayes campus at 2811 Hayes Road in

Houston.

“We are pleased to bring the bachelor’s degree in construction engineering to our Houston

Engineering Center,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for

academic affairs. “This offering enhances our engineering program portfolio, and it also will help

recruit more Houston area students ready to join the growing workforce in the region and state.”

UT Tyler students enrolled in the program will gain a comprehensive education in both the

theoretical and practical aspects of construction engineering. T

Go Back