UT Tyler Adds New Construction Engineering Degree

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2024 at 12:27 pm
TYLER – UT Tyler Adds New Construction Engineering DegreeThe University of Texas at Tyler will offer a new Bachelor of Science in
construction engineering for students at the Houston Engineering Center beginning this fall.
Housed within the College of Engineering, the four-year program will be available in person at the
HEC, located on the Houston Community College Alief-Hayes campus at 2811 Hayes Road in
Houston.

“We are pleased to bring the bachelor’s degree in construction engineering to our Houston
Engineering Center,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for
academic affairs. “This offering enhances our engineering program portfolio, and it also will help
recruit more Houston area students ready to join the growing workforce in the region and state.”
UT Tyler students enrolled in the program will gain a comprehensive education in both the
theoretical and practical aspects of construction engineering. T



