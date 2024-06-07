Smith County storm recovery information

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2024 at 8:52 am

SMITH COUNTY – Two PODs (Point of Distribution) centers are open until 3 p.m. today, Friday, in Lindale and Chapel Hill.

Today is the last day for Smith County residents to go to the centers at Chapel Hill High School, located at 13172 Texas Highway 64 East, Tyler; or First Baptist Church, located at 103 E. Van Street in Lindale.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Military Department are running the drive-thru sites and are distributing MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat), ice, water and tarps.

POWER OUTAGES

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore reported that an estimated 1,452 people remained without power in Smith County as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. Southern Utilities customers in Smith County Cherokee County remain under a boil water notice.

ROADS

Saw crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System are continuing to help the City of Tyler and Smith County to clear trees from roadways. He reported that out of the more than 300 trees down on 100 county roads from Monday night’s storm, nearly all Smith County roads were cleared enough to be accessible by Thursday afternoon.

County Roads 1303 and 2205 still have trees down with power lines in them so they remain closed until Oncor can safely remove the power lines.

Some county roads had wash outs or undermined culverts from the storms and those remain barricaded and closed. They include CR 381, 429, 452, 2110, and 3203. Do not drive around barricaded roads.

Do not drive around barricaded roads. Smith County has an interactive map that lists all Smith County road closures. You can find up-to-date road closures by visiting the Smith County Website.

SHELTER

Smith County still has a shelter open for those that remain without power or who have damage to their homes. It is located at Bullard Intermediate School, at 218 School House Road. The Red Cross is running the facility and Smith County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) is assisting, in coordination with Bullard Independent School District. For anyone in the community seeking shelter or needing assistance please refer them to call 1-800-REDCROSS and choose Option 4 for assistance.

