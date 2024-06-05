Today is Wednesday June 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Russian-Ukrainian man arrested following explosion near Paris in suspected terrorism conspiracy: Officials

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photography taken by Mario Gutiérrez./Getty Images

(RUSSIA) -- A Russian-Ukrainian national suspected of being involved in a terrorist conspiracy was taken into custody after being injured in an explosion in France earlier this week, officials announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old man was "picked up by firefighters in a hotel near Paris for severe burns following an explosion," the French National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) said in a statement.

He was taken into custody on Monday evening, the statement said.

Initial findings at the scene "led to the discovery of products and materials intended for the manufacture of explosive devices," PNAT said. "One of these devices had exploded."

The man is currently suspected of "participation" in a terrorist conspiracy and bomb plot, according to U.S. officials briefed on the incident.

PNAT has opened an investigation on suspicion of participation in a terrorist conspiracy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC