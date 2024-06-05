1st fatal human case of bird flu subtype confirmed in Mexico: WHO

(MEXICO) -- The World Health Organization confirmed Wednesday the first-ever fatal case of a subtype of bird flu in Mexico.

It is the first laboratory-confirmed human case of the H5N2 strain of bird flu, or avian influenza, and the first-ever reported case in Mexico.

This strain is different than the bird flu strain that is currently circulating in livestock and has infected three dairy workers in the United States.

The Mexico patient was a 59-year-old resident with no history of exposure to poultry or other animals, according to the WHO.

On April 17, the patient developed fever, nausea, diarrhea, shortness of breath and general malaise. He was hospitalized on April 24 at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Mexico City and died the same day.

The patient’s relatives said they had underlying conditions and prior to contracting bird flu, they had been bedridden for three weeks for other reasons, the WHO said.

Test results eventually revealed the patient was infected with bird flu subtype H5N2, which has never been documented in humans before.

