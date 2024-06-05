Alamo museum construction is on track

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2024 at 3:58 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that Alamo officials said they’ve signed a guaranteed maximum price of $185 million to build a visitor center and museum that’s set to break ground in September, thanks to a $25 million commitment from Bexar County to pay architectural fees up front. But county commissioners, receiving their first update Tuesday since pledging the funds three years ago, said they’d like more consistent progress reports on the high-profile, $550 million, public-private project to expand and improve the mission and battle site. Clark/Guido, a joint venture of two construction firms, contracted in December to build the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum and an initial guarantee of a $185 million maximum price was reached last week, officials said.

Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, leading a request from commissioners for annual briefings at Commissioners Court, said she’s had to “repeatedly ask” that the Alamo Museum Planning Committee listen to “voices of people of color.” “Frankly, it’s been very disappointing working with the Alamo,” she said. “I would like to think that moving forward, there would be better communication with the committee members, that committee members can be vocal because that’s why they’re there and cannot feel that they’re being shut down.” Clay-Flores is one of four African Americans serving on the committee, a 27-member panel whose months of sharp disagreement over how to portray Joe, an enslaved Black man owned by Alamo commander William Barret Travis, recently was made public. The commissioner, who along with the other panel members is under a nondisclosure agreement, did not discuss the controversy, which centered on a decision to place Joe in a sculpture holding a musket as Travis writes his famed “victory or death” letter during the 1836 Alamo siege.

Go Back